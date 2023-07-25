Alda teen convicted in 2022 Grand Island Police shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Alda teen will be sentenced in October for his part in a August 2022 shooting incident against Grand Island police.

According to officials 18-year-old Omar Tax Cervantes stands convicted of Attempted First-Degree Assault on a Police Officer. He’ll be sentenced Oct. 3 and could get up to 50 years in prison.

Court records show police arrested Cervantes last August for driving a car that cruised past a residence on Louise Street where Grand Island Police were executing a search warrant.

According to records, 18-year-old Favion Lara got out of the car and fired two shots at police in an attempt to stop them from searching the residence. Lara then got back into the car and Tax Cervantes drove away.

Lara, was sentenced earlier this year to a 30 to 50 year term in prison.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.