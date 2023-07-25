Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearances around eastern Nebraska this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The most iconic horse team in America will be making the rounds in the Omaha and Lincoln areas in the coming days.

The Budweiser Clydesdales have been partnering with the nonprofit Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled U.S. military servicemembers and first responders.

The famed team plans to commemorate that partnership at the following events and locations:

Housed in St. Louis, the Clydesdales have been an Anheuser-Busch icon for more than 80 years.

The company has come under criticism — and faced consumer backlash — in recent months after partnering its Bud Light brand with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Meanwhile, PETA has been protesting the appearances of the Clydesdales, accusing the company of disfiguring animals to sell beer.

