Checking on the progress of 988 Suicide Prevention Line

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A little more than a year ago the 988 Suicide Prevention Line went into effect nationwide, revolutionizing how people get care.

Since then, calls from those in crisis or just needing a listening ear have doubled in Nebraska. The goal of the three-digit suicide prevention line is to help anyone experiencing suicidal, substance use, or mental health crisis by connecting them with a trained crisis counselor.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said it’s much more than a number, and one year later the lifeline continues to grow.

Across the nation, people are just three digits away from life-saving care and support the 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline went into effect July 16, 2022, but Nebraska DHHS said it does much more than help prevent suicide.

“It really truly is that line that individuals can call anytime that they’re experiencing any type of behavioral health crisis, whether that be a mental health, or substance use crisis,” said Michelle Nunemaker, 988 Nebraska State Administrator. “So I think by opening it up to be more than just a Suicide Lifeline, we have seen that uptick in callers.”

Nunemaker said in 2021 the suicide prevention lifeline received more than 8,700 calls. She said since the inception of 988, they’ve received more than double those calls totaling about 18,300.

The support doesn’t stop after making the phone call.

“Trained crisis counselors will go through and try and deescalate the caller or deescalate the crises,” Nunemaker said “If they can’t do that by phone, or the caller would prefer to work with a mobile crisis team, 988 now has the ability to activate mobile crisis.”

The Mobile Crisis Team can work with someone in person, over the phone, or through Tele-Health. 988 can also connect callers to community-based resources for more long-term or acute care.

Police said it’s already catching on. The Lincoln Police Department’s mental health officer brought it up in an interview about mental health as a whole.

“Someone’s having a mental health crisis,” said Doug Headley, LPD Mental Health Response Coordinator. “Someone’s having a behavioral health emergency, they can go to the phone, they pick up they call 988. And they know that just like 911, they’re going to have many resources or means of assistance available to them.”

DHHS said they’ve received a $250,000 grant from the National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors to develop and provide training to all crisis team members.

