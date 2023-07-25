Child dies, two others injured in Gosper County crash

A 12-year-old has died, and two others were injured following a crash Monday in Gosper County.
A 12-year-old has died, and two others were injured following a crash Monday in Gosper County.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSPER COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A 12-year-old has died, and two others were injured following a crash Monday in Gosper County.

According to the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:54 p.m. on Road 433, about a half mile north of Road 744.

The Gosper County Sherriff’s Office and the Bertrand Fire and Rescue Unit responded to a single vehicle rollover crash of a blue 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup.

Officials said an adult male driver was life-flighted to a Kearney area hospital for treatment of his injuries. An 11-year-old juvenile passenger was also injured and transported to Lexington Regional Hospital by Bertrand Fire and Rescue.

The sheriff’s office said a 12-year-old juvenile passenger succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Gosper County Coroner.

The incident is under an investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a Lincoln man arrested on charges of child sex crimes after impersonating a high...
Parents of Lincoln man accused of impersonating student speak to their congregation
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn teenagers and their parents about...
Lancaster County boys targeted in sextortion scheme, sheriff’s office says
Tampa and Phoenix
Red Way announces winter schedule and adds 2 new flight destinations
Out in the Telegraph District, a first-of-its-kind restaurant has opened its doors to the...
Business booming for new Lincoln BBQ restaurant
Lincoln Police looking for teenage boys on a crime spree

Latest News

Update on Zachary Scheich Investigation
Lincoln Police officer honored for saving woman in dramatic water rescue
Deadly Cass County crash Monday morning
Hot and humid conditions expected through the end of the week. Heat indices from 100 to 110...
Tuesday Forecast: Hot, sticky with spotty rain & storm chances