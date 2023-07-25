City officials invite Lincoln residents to National Night Out on Aug. 1

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln residents are invited to celebrate National Night Out with four free community events Tuesday, Aug. 1. Officials said the annual event promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood awareness, friendship and support.

Residents will have the opportunity to meet local law enforcement members and other first responders while partaking in refreshments in a family environment. The event schedule is as follows:

F Street Community Center , 1225 F St., 5 to 7 p.m. – The event includes family activities, hotdogs, door prizes, free haircuts and a makers space. The F Street Community Market will offer handmade crafts for sale such as homemade baskets, jewelry, woodwork, and drawings.

Calvert Recreation Center , 4500 Stockwell St., 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – The event includes family activities, pizza, and outdoor games.

Air Park Community Center and Williams Branch Library , 4900 Mike Scholl St., 5 to 6 p.m. – The event includes family activities, information booths, and free grab and go meals. Participating local organizations include Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, Mental Health Association of Nebraska, Lincoln Northwest Bryan Health Program, Sadoff Iron and Metal Company (recycling), Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Dental and WIC programs, and SCIP. Additional parking is available at Arnold Elementary School, 5000 Mike Scholl St.

Arnold Heights Pool, 4000 NW. 46th St., 6 to 8 p.m. – This neighborhood pool will offer a free family swim night.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.