Dave Chappelle making fall tour stop in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Comedian Dave Chappelle announced several fall tour dates, including a September stop in Omaha.

Dave Chappelle Live will perform Monday, Sept. 18, at CHI Health Center arena.

Tickets are available through pre-sales on Wednesday, with general ticket sales starting at 10 a.m. Thursday through Ticketmaster.

Chappelle is planning other stops in the region including Kansas City, Mo.; Chicago, and St. Paul, Minn.

Best known for his sketch comedy series “Chappelle’s Show,” the groundbreaking comic earned the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019 and also won five Emmys.

