LSO and LPD announce second annual Bridging the Gap event

Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln Police Department announced on Tuesday their second annual Bridging the Gap event.

According to officials, the event designed to foster communication and relationships between law enforcement and area youth. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Hall of Justice and Lighthouse Lincoln.

The program gives youths the opportunity to interact with LPD officers and LSO deputies to learn about law enforcement practices, equipment, and special units but also share their own perspectives and questions about community relations with law enforcement. In addition to demonstrations by various law enforcement units, area youth will demonstrate restorative circle activities, games, and host a water balloon fight.

“Having the opportunity for deputies to interact and make memories with these kids is important to building relationships and trust that help our community thrive. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is happy to work with great community partners like Lighthouse Lincoln to make a difference every day in Lincoln and Lancaster County,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.

The Bridging the Gap program started in 2022 as a collaborative effort between local youth outreach groups including Lighthouse Lincoln, the Clyde Malone Community Center, El Centro de las Americas, Lancaster County Human Services, and area law enforcement agencies.

For more information, contact Capt. John Vik (LSO) at JVik@lancaster.ne.gov.

