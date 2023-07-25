NCA All-Star Basketball Games commence

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Coaches Association Boys and Girls All-Star basketball games commenced at Lincoln North Star High School Monday night. The Girl’s Blue Team and Boy’s Blue Team won each of their respective games.

The teams included only recently graduated athletes from High Schools across the state Nebraska. The Girls game finished 82 to 63 with the Blue team winning. And, the boys game finished 121 to 102 with their Blue team winning. In the boys game, Lincoln Southeast’s Wade Voss had the highlight of the night with a big poster slam at the end of the first quarter.

Full Girl Teams:

NCA Girls All-Star Basketball Game Roster. (KOLN-TV)

Full Boy Teams:

NCA Basketball All-Star Game Boys Roster. (KOLN-TV)

