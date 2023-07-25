Nebraska agencies warn against the dangers of high heat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Lincoln that’ll run through Thursday night.

With that in mind, it’s important to take precautions to keep you and your loved ones healthy in the heat. Experts 10/11 Now spoke with all echo the same message; stay cool, hydrated, and alert.

When it comes to extreme heat and summer activities, Lincoln Fire and Rescue said they expect to see more calls. That also means keeping a close eye on their well-being.

“We’re going to be out in this excessive heat,” said James Yost, LFR EMS supervisor. “Regardless, you know, when somebody calls 911, we’re going to be going.”

Yost said every fire engine in Lincoln carries a cooler with water and electrolyte supplements to keep crews hydrated while on the job.

“The extra gear that we wear adds up to about 50 pounds, and is a very heavy coat that has three different layers,” Yost said. “One of those layers is to protect us from outside heat, but also then it doesn’t breathe very well. So we end up getting very hot very quickly.

Yost said with weather like what’s in the forecast, more people will likely be suffering from heat exhaustion and heat stroke. When it’s this hot out, people’s bodies don’t respond the same, with children and the elderly the most at risk.

“And so their body retains heat more it doesn’t it doesn’t rid itself of excess heat quickly like an adult body would,” said Brian Baker, with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. “Folks with chronic conditions such as heart disease, respiratory conditions. We need to make sure to check in on those folks.”

Pets also don’t respond the same in extreme heat. Animal Control said it can take just 15 to 20 minutes of heat exposure for a dog to experience heat stroke.

“If you’re gonna go out shopping, you’re gonna go run errands, leave your dogs at home,” said Scott Lowry, Animal Control Field Supervisor. “There’s no reason to have them in the car with you in these temperatures.”

Animal Control adds that citations can be issued for animal neglect if an animal is left in a hot car. That penalty could be up to $500 and up to six months in jail.

