One killed in head-on collision in Merrick County

By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PALMER, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has died and another suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash Monday evening near Palmer.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were detailed to 61A Spur and T Road in rural Merrick County around 7 p.m. to an injury crash. That intersection is one mile south of Palmer.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a 2014 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on 61A Spur and attempted to pass another southbound vehicle resulting in a head-on collision with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban.

The driver of the Ford Explorer has been identified as 47-year-old Angela Williams of Archer. She died from her injuries at a Lincoln trauma center.

The sheriff’s office said Williams was not wearing a seat belt at the time of crash and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The driver of the Chevy Suburban is a 66-year-old woman from rural Merrick County. She sustained serious injuries and was taken to CHI Health St. Francis. A seat belt was in use. Merrick County Sheriff John Westman did not release the name of the driver pending notification of family.

The sheriff’s office expressed its condolences to those affected by this crash.

