‘That day is finally here’: Officer returns to duty 18 months after near-death experience

The Marion Police Department announced that Officer Breanna Toney was back in uniform Monday for the first time since Jan. 31, 2022. (Source: WHNS)
By Alvieann Chandler and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A police officer in North Carolina has returned to work 18 months after a near-death experience.

The Marion Police Department announced that Officer Breanna Toney was back in uniform Monday for the first time since Jan. 31, 2022.

On that winter day, Toney was driving her patrol vehicle on NC-226 when another vehicle collided with hers, causing the patrol car to become engulfed in flames.

A bystander came to the rescue and pulled Toney from the fiery vehicle.

According to police, Toney was airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery to repair several lower body injuries. She also had several broken ribs and other upper body injuries.

Community members later came together to hold a fundraiser for her as she recovered.

In a Facebook post Monday, the police department announced that Toney has returned to work.

“From day one, Breanna never lost sight of returning to full duty at the Marion Police Department. After months of physical therapy and rehabilitation, that day is finally here,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a Lincoln man arrested on charges of child sex crimes after impersonating a high...
Parents of Lincoln man accused of impersonating student speak to their congregation
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn teenagers and their parents about...
Lancaster County boys targeted in sextortion scheme, sheriff’s office says
Tampa and Phoenix
Red Way announces winter schedule and adds 2 new flight destinations
Out in the Telegraph District, a first-of-its-kind restaurant has opened its doors to the...
Business booming for new Lincoln BBQ restaurant
Lincoln Police looking for teenage boys on a crime spree

Latest News

FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Traps removed after no sign of the grizzly that killed a woman near Yellowstone
FILE - Republicans said Zuckerberg has "willfully refused" to comply with a February subpoena.
House Republicans plan to hold Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress
Biden pushes for insurers to cover mental health as extensively as medical health
Biden pushes for insurers to cover mental health as extensively as medical health
Biden pushes for insurers to cover mental health as extensively as medical health
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in...
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers, potentially dodging calamitous strike