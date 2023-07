LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Union Bank (Pius X) defeated Home Federal (Grand Island) 11 to 4 to survive in the Nebraska American Legion Class A National Division Playoffs.

Union Bank will play Elkhorn South Tuesday at 7 p.m.

⚡️Final⚡️



Grand Island Home Federal - 4

UBT - 11



UBT stays alive and will play at 4 PM tomorrow against Elkhorn South. #UBTBaseball⚡️ pic.twitter.com/UJS3NKOVPC — ⚡ UBT Baseball⚡ (@PiusX_Baseball) July 24, 2023

