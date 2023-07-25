Wednesday Forecast: A muggy kind of heat for the middle of your week...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our hot and humid weather pattern remains locked in for the rest of the work week...

5-Day Outlook
If you like your summer days with a little bit of “sizzle”...then this is the forecast for you. Temperatures in the 90s and triple-digits will combine with dew points in the mid 60s-to-mid 70s to create “heat index” temperatures between 100° and 110° over the coming days. A HEAT ADVISORY is in place over much of the state...with the heart of 10-11 Country covered through Friday evening.

HEAT ADVISORY
Caution is urged if you have outdoor plans over the coming days...with a reminder to stay hydrated...take frequent breaks...spend at least part of the day in an air conditioned location...and keep an extra close eye on the young...the elderly...and the family pets.

Beating The Heat
Beating The Heat
While the hot and humid conditions will dominate our weather concerns for the week...periodic thunderstorm chances “may” take the edge off our sultry situation at times. The most likely scenario for this activity would be during the evenings and overnights, lingering into the early-morning hours of the next day. Storm coverage is expected to be “widely scattered” rather than “widespread”...and many areas may not see ANY precipitation at all over the coming days...but some locations where thunderstorms do fire COULD see some severe weather.

Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday Night
Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday
Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday
Temperatures and dew points for the rest of the week will make for the most uncomfortable conditions most of us have seen all summer. A weak cold front moving through on Friday will mean a slight improvement for the weekend...but highs on both Saturday and Sunday should still be in the 90s.

Wednesday AM Lows
Highs On Wednesday
Thursday AM Lows
Highs On Thursday
Highs On Friday
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Sunday
The 7-Day Outlook is on “rinse-and-repeat”...with several small ‘storm chances to go with the continuation of our hot and humid weather.

7-Day Outlook
8-to-14 Day Temperature Outlook
8-to-14 Day Precipitation Outlook
