Bond set for Monument Advisors owner accused of defrauding customers

Kelli Lepler faces 43 theft by deception charges
Kelli Lepler is booked into the Hall County jail on theft by deception charges after being...
Kelli Lepler is booked into the Hall County jail on theft by deception charges after being brought back from Missouri.(Hall County Department of Corrections/KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The owner of a Grand Island headstone company made her first appearance in Hall County Court Wednesday morning.

Kelli Lepler, 45, is charged with 43 counts of theft by deception related to her business Monument Advisors.

Of those 43 counts, 36 are for class 2A felonies for theft by deception of $5,000 or more; four of them are class 1 misdemeanors for theft by deception between $501-$1,499; and the last three are for class 2 misdemeanors for theft by deception of $0-$500.

Lepler was charged following an extensive investigation by the Grand Island Police Department involving dozens of complaints that people who had purchased headstones from her company, never received them.

According to the arrest affidavit, police said Lepler received money from 43 victims, which totaled $258,404.34, and has yet to take any steps to fulfill their orders.

An arrest warrant was issued for the business owner. It was on July 13, Wentzville, MO Police picked up Lepler after her vehicle was stopped from a Flock hit for having an out-of-state warrant. She was brought back to Nebraska and booked into the Hall County jail on Tuesday night.

Court records show Lepler’s bond is set at 10 percent of $150,000. Her next court appearance is set for Aug. 15 at 3:30 p.m.

