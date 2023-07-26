Heat and humidity continues Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With less clouds today temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s in eastern Nebraska with temperatures around 100 degrees in central and western Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. Hot and humid conditions will continue through at least Friday. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible from late this afternoon and into Wednesday night. The best chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday will be in western Nebraska where some of the late afternoon and evening thunderstorms could be severe.

Heat advisory continues through Friday evening in parts of central and eastern Nebraska.

Heat indices will range from 100 to 109 degrees through Friday. (KOLN)

Hot and humid Wednesday. (KOLN)

Heat index forecast for 5 PM Wednesday.

Feel like temperatures will be around 100 to 108 late Wednesday afternoon. (KOLN)

Scattered severe thunderstorms possible late this afternoon and evening in parts of western Nebraska.

Slight risk of severe weather in western Nebraska Wednesday afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

Isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Lows temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Warm and muggy Wednesday night. (KOLN)

Mostly sunny and continued hot and humid on Thursday. Heat indices from 100 to 108 degrees late in the afternoon.

The heat wave continues Thursday. (KOLN)

Not as hot over the weekend however, temperatures will still reach the lower to mid 90s. Isolated thunderstorms possible over the weekend. Hot weather continues early next week.

Above average temperatures the next 7 days. (KOLN)

