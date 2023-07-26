Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office release Speeding Prevention results

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office released their Speeding Prevention results on Wednesday.

LSO participated in the Speeding Prevention mobilization from July 14 through July 24 and focused their efforts on speed related traffic. During the mobilization, LSO used saturation patrol by increasing the number of deputies working in marked patrol cruisers.

The mobilization LSO participated in was a nationwide mobilization sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

According to LSO, the deputies involved in the saturation patrol contacted 195 vehicles, issued 112 official traffic citations, issued 133 warning/defect cards, arrested 10 people on outstanding warrants and made two criminal arrests.

Official citations included 61 speeding, two driving while intoxicated, one open alcohol container violation, one ignition interlock violation, 10 driving during suspension, 17 registration and insurance violations, three stop sign violations, one fictitious license plate violation and 16 various traffic law violations.

The criminal violations included two citations being issued for possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.

Overtime compensation for the additional deputies working during the mobilization were paid through a mini-grant funded by the NDOT Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.