LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to a nationwide Verizon outage, Lincoln’s non-emergency numbers are not working for Verizon customers.

This include the Lincoln Police Department’s non-emergency number (402-441-6000) and the University of Nebraska Lincoln Police Department’s line (402-472-2222.)

Call 911 if you have an emergency.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.