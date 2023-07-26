NCA All-Star Volleyball Game sees Blue Team win in 4 sets

The blue team defeated the red team in 4 sets.
By Chase Matteson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Game featuring recent High School graduates saw the Blue Team defeat the Red Team in 4 sets.

The Blue team won the first 2 sets with Lincoln Lutheran Graduate, Abby Wachal, getting the final kill to win the second set 25-22.

The Red team won the third set with the help of Lincoln High’s Faith Van Eck and Pius X’s Lanie Brott.

Future Husker soccer player and Lincoln Southwest graduate, Alexa Gobel, excelled on the Blue team. And, in the fourth set, Wachal helped win the match for the Blue team.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a Lincoln man arrested on charges of child sex crimes after impersonating a high...
Parents of Lincoln man accused of impersonating student speak to their congregation
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn teenagers and their parents about...
Lancaster County boys targeted in sextortion scheme, sheriff’s office says
Tampa and Phoenix
Red Way announces winter schedule and adds 2 new flight destinations
Out in the Telegraph District, a first-of-its-kind restaurant has opened its doors to the...
Business booming for new Lincoln BBQ restaurant
Lincoln Police looking for teenage boys on a crime spree

Latest News

Stadium shot ahead of the 2023 Big 10 Media Days.
Storylines ahead of Nebraska’s trip to 2023 Big Ten Media Days
Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Game
Big Ten Media Days (10 p.m. Live Report)
Big Ten Media Days (6 p.m. Live Report)