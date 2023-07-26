NCA All-Star Volleyball Game sees Blue Team win in 4 sets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Game featuring recent High School graduates saw the Blue Team defeat the Red Team in 4 sets.

The Blue team won the first 2 sets with Lincoln Lutheran Graduate, Abby Wachal, getting the final kill to win the second set 25-22.

The Red team won the third set with the help of Lincoln High’s Faith Van Eck and Pius X’s Lanie Brott.

Future Husker soccer player and Lincoln Southwest graduate, Alexa Gobel, excelled on the Blue team. And, in the fourth set, Wachal helped win the match for the Blue team.

