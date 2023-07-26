Northwest Lincoln community center holds grand opening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A northwest Lincoln community center held its grand opening on Tuesday.

City leaders and local residents are celebrating the grand opening of the new combined Air Park Community Center and Williams Branch Library. It replaced the outdated Arnold Heights Recreation Center that has seen better days.

“I’m thrilled to announce that our new state of the art Airpark Community Center and Williams Branch Library are officially open today,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

It’s a new day out in Lincoln’s Air park, where the new rec center is ready to welcome people of all ages and all walks of life. At roughly 25,000 square feet, construction started last summer and the build was designed to give the library that once lived at Arnold Elementary a new home.

“This new library has everything you can expect from our great public library system here in Lincoln. Including a wide range of popular materials for children, teens, and adults,” said Traci Glass, Lincoln City Libraries Assistant Director.

Aside from the books, there’s a new gym, an indoor fitness center and outside there’s an artificial turf field and a playground.

Down the road, there’s space, should the opportunity arise, for a pool. All of this with the goal of giving those who call the Capital City home and something to be proud of.

“Our parks team believes that all Lincoln residents deserve access to high quality parks and recreation programs, facilities, places and spaces. And we vigorously put this belief into action every day,” said Maggie Stuckey-Ross, Lincoln Parks & Recreation Director.

The total cost of the new center, including the outdoor play structure, is about $10.5 million, with funds provided by a combination of the City’s Capital Improvement Program and a capital campaign conducted by the Lincoln Parks Foundation.

Also on site, after school childcare programs will be offered.

