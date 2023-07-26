Pottawattamie County attorney says events that led to fatal officer-involved shooting unfolded ‘by the book’

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities from Council Bluffs, Omaha, Pottawattamie County, and the state of Iowa are planning Wednesday to present their report on the events that ended in a multi-agency chase that resulted in a shootout with officers in Council Bluffs earlier this month.

Matthew Briggs, 41, was shot and killed Saturday on a road near Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs after a carjacking on Saturday, July 8, led to a a high-speed pursuit along two interstates into Iowa that at times exceeded 100 miles per hour.

Briggs had been sought by police after 52-year-old Steven Greg Donsbach had been found dead in a residence on Essex Drive, near Regency Park, earlier that morning.

Matthew Briggs (WOWT)

Police said Briggs was involved in incidents at two southwest Omaha homes before police found another man dead in a third residence that morning.

Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber held a news conference Wednesday afternoon alongside Iowa DCI Special Agent in Charge Darrell Simmons, Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody, and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer where he detailed the events of that day as well as the results of the investigation pertaining to the officer-involved shooting.

Stand by for live coverage online as Pott Cty Atty Matt Wilber shares new information about the shooting death of Matt Briggs on July 8. It has been determined that officers were justified in use of deadly force. @WOWT6News @OmahaPolice @ pic.twitter.com/J2lmdryh3f — Brian Mastre WOWT (@brianmastrewowt) July 26, 2023

DETAILS FROM THE NEWS CONFERENCE

The Pottawattamie County Attorney said Wednesday that no charges would be filed against the officers involved in the death of Briggs after the pursuit.

He said that once officers had brought Briggs to a stop using a “pit maneuver,” he pointed at sawed-off shotgun at officers — which jammed at one point during the exchange of fire.

The officers opened fire on Briggs, firing 23 rounds. Briggs was shot in the head, leg, and in the head, Wilber said.

He said the taking of a life always warrants a closer look by authorities but that the actions by authorities throughout the incident were textbook and “by the book.”

Authorities showed video of the chase and the maneuver ending the pursuit. A fatality incident along the interstate that day caused heavier traffic along the roads where the chase occurred, Valley View Road in particular, Wilber said.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.