Red Way dropping flights to Minneapolis, Atlanta and Austin

Red Way
Red Way(Red Way)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Red Way Airlines, the Lincoln Airport’s new flight service, is dropping some of its direct flights after just a couple months of service.

Starting Aug. 8, all flights to and from Minneapolis and Atlanta will not operate. Effective Aug. 6, all flights to and from Austin will end. These flights were originally scheduled through November.

In a statement, Red Way said there wasn’t sufficient demand for those routes and continuing to offer them was unsustainable.

“Truthfully, we understand that this is disappointing news and we are deeply apologetic to all who are impacted.”

Red Way said all impacted customers will receive a full refund.

On Monday, Red Way and the Lincoln Airport announced they were adding Tampa and Phoenix to their flight schedule in December. They are also extending nonstop services to Orlando, Florida, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Flights to Dallas and Nashville will be paused for the winter season.

“The Lincoln Airport along with our airline partner Red Way, continuously monitor the markets. We are excited to see the positive reaction and support for Orlando and Vegas, so much so that Red Way has decided to extend those markets to May 2024. However a few of the markets didn’t respond like we were hoping - Atlanta, Minneapolis and Austin were all seasonal routes to begin with. The decision was made by Red Way to end them early due to lack of demand. That’s not anything new to the aviation industry, airlines make decisions based on supply and demand. We anticipate the new announcements of Tampa and Phoenix to be really well received as we know those are destinations the public have been asking for.”

Lincoln Airport

The Red Way flights from Lincoln were announced earlier this year with much fanfare. Just last week, the airline offered a BOGO deal offering 50 percent off when customers booked two or more flights.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearances around eastern Nebraska this week
LPS Logo
LPS announces new student cellphone policy
The family of a Lincoln man arrested on charges of child sex crimes after impersonating a high...
Parents of Lincoln man accused of impersonating student speak to their congregation
A 12-year-old has died, and two others were injured following a crash Monday in Gosper County.
Child dies, two others injured in Gosper County crash
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn teenagers and their parents about...
Lancaster County boys targeted in sextortion scheme, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Nationwide Verizon outage affecting Lincoln’s non-emergency numbers
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
5-Day Outlook
Wednesday Forecast: A muggy kind of heat for the middle of your week...
Northwest Lincoln community center holds grand opening