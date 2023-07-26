Red Way dropping flights to Minneapolis, Atlanta and Austin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Red Way Airlines, the Lincoln Airport’s new flight service, is dropping some of its direct flights after just a couple months of service.

Starting Aug. 8, all flights to and from Minneapolis and Atlanta will not operate. Effective Aug. 6, all flights to and from Austin will end. These flights were originally scheduled through November.

In a statement, Red Way said there wasn’t sufficient demand for those routes and continuing to offer them was unsustainable.

“Truthfully, we understand that this is disappointing news and we are deeply apologetic to all who are impacted.”

Red Way said all impacted customers will receive a full refund.

On Monday, Red Way and the Lincoln Airport announced they were adding Tampa and Phoenix to their flight schedule in December. They are also extending nonstop services to Orlando, Florida, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Flights to Dallas and Nashville will be paused for the winter season.

“The Lincoln Airport along with our airline partner Red Way, continuously monitor the markets. We are excited to see the positive reaction and support for Orlando and Vegas, so much so that Red Way has decided to extend those markets to May 2024. However a few of the markets didn’t respond like we were hoping - Atlanta, Minneapolis and Austin were all seasonal routes to begin with. The decision was made by Red Way to end them early due to lack of demand. That’s not anything new to the aviation industry, airlines make decisions based on supply and demand. We anticipate the new announcements of Tampa and Phoenix to be really well received as we know those are destinations the public have been asking for.”

The Red Way flights from Lincoln were announced earlier this year with much fanfare. Just last week, the airline offered a BOGO deal offering 50 percent off when customers booked two or more flights.

