Scammer impersonates cybersecurity brand to steal almost $2,000 from Lancaster County woman

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people to not make payments with gift cards after a 70-year-old Raymond woman was scammed out of almost $2,000.

On Tuesday, LSO said the woman originally received an email saying she needed to make a payment to her Norton LifeLock cybersecurity account and was supposed to call a number listed in the email for instructions on how to make the payment.

When the woman called the number she spoke with a man with an accent who told her she needed to pay for her subscription renewal with Target gift cards, LSO said.

While on the phone with the man, the woman drove from Raymond to two different Target locations in Lincoln. At the first Target location, she purchased two $499 gift cards, totaling $998. At the second Target location she purchased a $499 gift card and a $399 gift card, totaling $898. In total, she purchased $1,896 worth of Target gift cards. She then gave him the card numbers.

The woman became suspicious of the situation and told the man she was going to drive to the sheriff’s office to which he threatened her and she instead drove home. The woman also provided additional information and the man took control of her computer.

