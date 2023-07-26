Storylines ahead of Nebraska’s trip to 2023 Big Ten Media Days

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 Big Ten Media Days start Wednesday July 26, 2023, with the Huskers taking their turn at the podium on Thursday. Matt Rhule will address the media starting at 11 a.m. central time from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

1011NOW’s Kevin Sjuts will be in Indy throughout the week providing up-to-date coverage.

The Huskers were picked to finish 5th in the Big 10 West in Cleveland.com’s preseason media poll. Here’s the way the rest of the conference shaped out:

In terms of storylines, it will be interesting for the Big Red fanbase as first year head coach, Matt Rhule, takes the stage for his first Big 10 Media Day. Rhule has been churning out recruits and ignited a new flame under the Husker’s as a team in the offseason. The players and fan base have bought in but the rest of the Big Ten media will look at the Nebraska Football’s new leader with fresh eyes. Nebraska has not had a winning season since 2016.

Other storylines, ahead of the days of talking, include Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh is expected to accept a 4-game suspension following recruiting violations. The story was first reported by Ross Dellenger. If the suspension is put in place, Harbaugh first game back on the sidelines would be against Nebraska in Lincoln on Sept. 30, 2023.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and NCAA are working toward a negotiated resolution that is expected to see him suspended four games this season in penalties stemming from alleged false statements he originally made to investigators, sources tell @YahooSports.https://t.co/4oJYVNxmFu — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 25, 2023

The final storyline that the entire conference and country has their eyes on is Northwestern. From recent hazing allegations to the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald, the program has been in the news and will be in the spotlight at media days. At media days, Northwestern will only have interim head coach, David Braun, representing the team.

The players have elected to not attend the media days amid the current hazing allegations and situation.

A statement from our student-athlete representatives regarding Big Ten Media Day: pic.twitter.com/er6vCO3iRH — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) July 25, 2023

