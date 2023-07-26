On this day in 1936: State Capitol Provides resting spot for Lincolnites

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On July 25, 1936, it wasn’t just warm or uncomfortable, it was downright nasty out.

That summer saw a scorching heat wave setting the record for the hottest day in Lincoln’s history. The high was 115 degrees and overnight low was 91. That was before the days of air conditioning, so a lot of people went outside to sleep and try and stay cool. That’s a picture of a slumber party of sorts at the State Capitol came to be.

“There is no real way to escape the heat that we can do now,” said Chris Goforth, History Nebraska. “So to be able to look back and be able to just understand where we came from and how people have adapted and grown.”

Gorforth said there also weren’t any public swimming pools at this time, so people had to go to lakes to beat the heat.

Goforth said the City of Lincoln, and many others around the country, even opened their fire hydrants to give people a place to cool off.

