Thursday Forecast: Remaining Hot and Humid

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures and high dew points will continue Thursday. There should be some relief this weekend with cooler temperatures. Rain chances continue through the end of the week as well.

Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid. High temperatures look to be in the mid 90s to around 100. Heat index values in the afternoon and evening could range from around 100 to 110. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas. There is a 20 to 30% chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.

Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas until Friday evening. (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid as well. High temperatures should range from the mid 90s to around 100 for much of the area. A cold front looks to move through the area during the afternoon and evening. This will bring us another 20 to 30% chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Isolated severe thunderstorm are possible with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Friday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

This weekend should be cooler with temperatures closer to average for late July. There is a 20% chance of rain each day. Don’t get used to the cooler temperatures as the first half of next week looks to be hot and humid again. Small rain chances should continue too.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.