UNL cancels in-person classes for Volleyball Day in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new University of Nebraska Lincoln Chancellor has cancelled in-person classes on Wednesday, Aug. 30 so faculty, staff and students can enjoy Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

“I have declared an instructional continuity day for Aug. 30,” Chancellor Rodney Bennett said in an email Wednesday. “This means that our academic spaces on City, East and Innovation campuses will be closed to all activities not connected directly to the events in Memorial Stadium and other critical functions that require in-person working.”

For an instructional continuity day, instructors will choose the day’s lesson plans, which could include a remote work day.

Students should check with their instructors on whether remote classes will be held, the email said. Only essential employees should report to work on campus. All other employees should work remotely.

Chancellor Bennett said Volleyball Day in Nebraska will be a historic day for UNL.

“It is an incredible opportunity to celebrate Nebraska’s rich volleyball tradition and to show the world how Husker Nation stands up in support of our student-athletes,” Bennett said.

As part of a local doubleheader celebrating the impact of volleyball on the state, Nebraska-Kearney will play Wayne State in an exhibition match at 4:30 p.m. and Nebraska will host Omaha at 7 p.m. in a regular-season match in Memorial Stadium.

Following the doubleheader, Country music artist Scotty McCreery will perform at Memorial Stadium.

