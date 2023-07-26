Vehicle crashes into Norfolk gas station store

NORFOLK, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Police responded to a call Wednesday of a vehicle crashing into a gas station store in Norfolk.

The Norfolk Police Division responded to a call at Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh along Market Lane around 8:34 a.m.

There police said a vehicle had crashed into the building, destroying the front windows of the building.

Authorities said the incident happened when a driver was attempting to park their call in a stall. However, the driver’s foot slipped off the brake, hitting the gas pedal instead. The car then jumped the curb and smashed into the windows.

In total, police estimate the damages to be $10,000 and no injuries were reported. The aftermath of the incident can be seen in the video above.

