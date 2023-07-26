Woman accused of embezzling from Lincoln medical clinic indicted on federal charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman accused of embezzling thousands in cash from a Lincoln medical clinic where she worked could spend a decade behind bars if convicted.

Carolynne R. Parker, 50, of Maineville, Ohio, also known as Carolynne R. Noffsinger, has been indicted on federal charges of embezzling money from Fallbrook Family Health where she worked. According to the indictment, Parker was accused of “embezzling, stealing and fraudulently obtaining” at least $5,000 in cash from the medical clinic between July 2018 and August 2019.

Parker was charged with theft concerning programs receiving federal funds beginning July 2018 and continuing through August 2019. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.