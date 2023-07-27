City of Lincoln to host Family swim nights
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln will be hosting family swim nights at various pools around Lincoln starting Thursday evening.
The family swim nights will be from 6-8 p.m. and cost $10 per family or household. Pools participating in the event this week include:
Thursday, July 27:
- Ballard Pool, 3901 N. 66th Street, 402-441-7898
Friday, July 28:
- Arnold Pool, 4000 NW. 46th Street, 402-441-7829
- Woods Pool, 33rd and “J” streets, 402-441-7782
Monday, July 31:
- Belmont Pool, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826
Tuesday, August 1:
- Eden Pool, 4400 Antelope Creek, 402-441-7827
Wednesday, August 2:
- Irvingdale Pool, 1900 Van Dorn Street, 402-441-7828
- Highlands Aquatic Center, 5511 NW 12th, 402-441-7800
For move information, visit their website.
