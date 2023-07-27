Former Huskers take part in NCA Volleyball Clinics

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska Volleyball Stars, Mikaela Foecke and Kenize Maloney, teach 2 sessions of on-court drills as part of the Nebraska Coaches Association coaching clinics at Lincoln North Star High school.

Foecke and Maloney both had decorated Husker volleyball careers and were on the 2015 & 2017 National title teams. Maloney was on the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team in 2017 for her school-record 13 aces in the tournament. Foecke was the co-Most Outstanding Player of the 2017 NCAA Championship game against Florida.

Foecke and Maloney both now work for Ecsell Sports aiming to transform the student-athlete experience.

“The state of Nebraska has given us so much so just to be able to give back this little bit is really awesome for us and such a great experience,” Mikaela Foecke said.

In terms of coaching, Foecke says all of her time playing translates to her work advising coaches.

“I think my perspective from playing from club all the way up to High School and Professionally gives me a lot of different insights, and background. And so I just feel like I can bring a different perspective and kind of try and loop all of those areas together and hopefully I can show that today,” Foecke said.

Over a hundred coaches from across the state of Nebraska attend the NCA Coaches Clinics every year.

