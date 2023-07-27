Former Huskers take part in NCA Volleyball Clinics

Mikaela Foecke and Kenzie Maloney teach Nebraska Coaches Association Clinic for on-court volleyball drills.
By Chase Matteson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska Volleyball Stars, Mikaela Foecke and Kenize Maloney, teach 2 sessions of on-court drills as part of the Nebraska Coaches Association coaching clinics at Lincoln North Star High school.

Foecke and Maloney both had decorated Husker volleyball careers and were on the 2015 & 2017 National title teams. Maloney was on the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team in 2017 for her school-record 13 aces in the tournament. Foecke was the co-Most Outstanding Player of the 2017 NCAA Championship game against Florida.

Foecke and Maloney both now work for Ecsell Sports aiming to transform the student-athlete experience.

“The state of Nebraska has given us so much so just to be able to give back this little bit is really awesome for us and such a great experience,” Mikaela Foecke said.

In terms of coaching, Foecke says all of her time playing translates to her work advising coaches.

“I think my perspective from playing from club all the way up to High School and Professionally gives me a lot of different insights, and background. And so I just feel like I can bring a different perspective and kind of try and loop all of those areas together and hopefully I can show that today,” Foecke said.

Over a hundred coaches from across the state of Nebraska attend the NCA Coaches Clinics every year.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way
Red Way dropping flights to Minneapolis, Atlanta and Austin
One of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be making appearances around eastern Nebraska this week.
Budweiser Clydesdale to make appearances around eastern Nebraska this week
LPS Logo
LPS announces new student cellphone policy
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The family of a Lincoln man arrested on charges of child sex crimes after impersonating a high...
Parents of Lincoln man accused of impersonating student speak to their congregation

Latest News

Former Husker Volleyball Stars coach NCA Clinic
Northwestern Interim Head Coach David Braun comments on hazing allegations
N REPORT: Kevin Sjuts talks about day 1 of Big 10 Media Days
Big Ten Football Media Days
Big Ten Media Days underway in Indianapolis