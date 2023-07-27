Indiana man stops in Lincoln on cross-country journey in support of local food banks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Brian Christner is on a journey to walk across the country. His goal is to raise awareness and money for stocking America’s 200 food banks.

On Wednesday, Christner stopped at the Food Bank of Lincoln, marking his 10th stop. He hopes to stop at 15 total. His journey started in February of this year. He started in Delaware and is making his way to California on the American Discovery Trail. It’s roughly 5,000 miles and he hopes to finish by December.

Along the way he’s meeting the people behind the food bank operations and spreading his message of eliminating food insecurity. Christner said there are many ways to help that don’t require a cross country trip. One dollar donated to a food bank can help supply three meals to a person in need.

“I encourage people very strongly to get out there and volunteer at their local food pantry or food bank, they have so many opportunities,” Christner said. “From an economic standpoint, it can save a food bank a million dollars a year with just the help from volunteers.”

Christner is a blackberry farmer by trade, which helped create his trail name he goes by while on the move, “Blackberry Brian”. He said part of the goal of raising money for Feeding America is to build gardens that support and enhance local food banks and community pantries.

Christner has also been filming along the way, hoping to put together a documentary about food insecurity in America.

“What’s been inspiring is coming to the different food banks and meeting the different volunteers, and the people that work at the food banks,” Christner said. “I call them hunger warriors, and we have in this country, incredible people that are doing incredible work.”

If you’d like to donate or follow along on Christner’s journey, he has a Facebook page under his trail name “Blackberry Brian”, there’s a link attached to the page where you can donate.

