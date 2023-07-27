Indiana man stops in Lincoln on cross-country journey in support of local food banks

Brian Christner, otherwise known on the trail as "Blackberry Brian", is walking across the country to raise awareness about helping out local food banks.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Brian Christner is on a journey to walk across the country. His goal is to raise awareness and money for stocking America’s 200 food banks.

On Wednesday, Christner stopped at the Food Bank of Lincoln, marking his 10th stop. He hopes to stop at 15 total. His journey started in February of this year. He started in Delaware and is making his way to California on the American Discovery Trail. It’s roughly 5,000 miles and he hopes to finish by December.

Along the way he’s meeting the people behind the food bank operations and spreading his message of eliminating food insecurity. Christner said there are many ways to help that don’t require a cross country trip. One dollar donated to a food bank can help supply three meals to a person in need.

“I encourage people very strongly to get out there and volunteer at their local food pantry or food bank, they have so many opportunities,” Christner said. “From an economic standpoint, it can save a food bank a million dollars a year with just the help from volunteers.”

Christner is a blackberry farmer by trade, which helped create his trail name he goes by while on the move, “Blackberry Brian”. He said part of the goal of raising money for Feeding America is to build gardens that support and enhance local food banks and community pantries.

Christner has also been filming along the way, hoping to put together a documentary about food insecurity in America.

“What’s been inspiring is coming to the different food banks and meeting the different volunteers, and the people that work at the food banks,” Christner said. “I call them hunger warriors, and we have in this country, incredible people that are doing incredible work.”

If you’d like to donate or follow along on Christner’s journey, he has a Facebook page under his trail name “Blackberry Brian”, there’s a link attached to the page where you can donate.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way
Red Way dropping flights to Minneapolis, Atlanta and Austin
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Woman accused of embezzling from Lincoln medical clinic indicted on federal charges
LPS Logo
LPS announces new student cellphone policy
One of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be making appearances around eastern Nebraska this week.
Budweiser Clydesdale to make appearances around eastern Nebraska this week

Latest News

Brian Christner, otherwise known on the trail as "Blackberry Brian", is walking across the...
Man walks across country to raise money for local food banks
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Refugees traveling through war-torn Ukraine have food to eat, places to stay, in Ternopil...
War-Torn: Stories from Ukraine - Ukrainian pastor network provides refugees with shelter, aid
The Big Ten's new media deal with CBS will see the Huskers back on 1011.
Kevin Sjuts goes 1-on-1 with CBS's Gary Danielson