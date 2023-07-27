Lincoln man accused of recording himself having sex with teen sentenced to prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man accused of recording himself having sex with a 16-year-old girl was sentenced to prison in Lancaster County District Court Wednesday.

Davonte Hazel, 30, will spend 24 to 36 years behind bars after he was convicted of felony child abuse, attempted generation of child pornography and attempted possession of child pornography. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Hazel was arrested in 2021 after he was accused of recording himself of having sex with a 16-year-old girl. Sixteen is the age of consent in the state of Nebraska but recording sexual acts is illegal.

According to the affidavit, police arrested the victim and another teen on an unrelated incident. Police later learned from the teen that two people, one being Hazel and the other being Roseanne Salomon, were “selling” her and hoping to take her to Chicago likely for prostitution. Court documents state Salomon also threatened to post sexually explicit videos of the victim if she did not comply.

The 16-year-old victim later confirmed the information in an interview and added that Hazel and Salomon had sex with her. Both Hazel and Salomon were arrested the next day and cited and lodged.

Salomon is set to be sentenced on Aug. 8.

