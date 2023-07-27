Lincoln man collects stuffed animals in honor of Lakota woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For Bill Hawkins, the idea of community stretches far past city limits.

Every winter he holds a coat drive for the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation that’s eight hours from Lincoln. Just last week, people at the reservation reached out to him, asking for something different - stuffed animals.

“I believe that every kid has the right to a cuddly little toy,” Hawkins said.

Business and community members know Bill Hawkins by his nickname.

“Farmer Bill,” Hawkins said. “It helps me get things done because people know that I care about the community.”

For the past seven years, the 68-year-old has been collecting donations for the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The stuffed animals will be handed out at Pine Ridge’s annual powwow in memory of Eileen Janis, a Lakota woman who was part of The Bear Project. It’s a nonprofit that helps improve the lives of families on reservations with literacy programs and donation services.

Hawkins said Janis was one of the volunteers that made a long-lasting impression on him for her kindness.

“There just aren’t any resources,” Hawkins said. “It’s right next to the Badlands.”

Farmer Bill is recruiting local businesses to help this new cause.

“The community came through,” said Ranya Aribi, with Open Harvest. “We have people coming in, dropping things off almost every day.”

Hawkins placed blue barrels at Goldenrod Pastries, Meadowlark Coffee, and the Open Harvest Co-Op.

“In Nebraska, I think it’s important to realize who our neighbors are and how we can help them,” said Angela Garbacz, the owner of Goldenrod Pastries.

Hawkins hopes to fill those barrels, he’ll then drive eight hours to the reservation in northwest Nebraska and southwest South Dakota.

It’s 1,000 miles there and back, but the journey is worth it to him.

“It’s just something that I can do to connect this community with that community,” Hawkins said.

People can donate bedding, summer clothes, and stuffed animals until Aug. 2.

Hawkins will then hit the road to deliver everything ahead of the Aug. 5 powwow.

