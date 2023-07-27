Lincoln motorcyclist killed while heading to Poker Run in Council Bluffs

(ARC Images)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln motorcyclist was killed over the weekend while on his way to participate in a Poker Run in Council Bluffs.

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, 63-year-old Robert Spencer Sr. and his wife were riding their motorcycles on I-80 from Lincoln to Council Bluffs on Saturday. Police said Robert’s wife missed the exit off the interstate, but Robert made it and kept going. However, his wife was unable to find him after that.

Police said she returned home and reported him missing.

The next day, police pinged Robert’s cell phone, and he was located near his bike in a ditch — not far from the Council Bluffs exit on I-80. Police said there were no other vehicles involved, and it was a tragic accident.

