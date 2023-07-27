Nebraska Game and Parks seeks information on six dead elk in Boyd County

Local4 News at 11:30
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Game and Parks is seeking information after multiple elk carcasses were reported last week in Boyd County.

The commission wants to know who’s behind the unlawful killing and needless waste of six elk near Gross, Nebraska. The carcasses were of one bull, three cows and two calves, which were reported on July 22.

There was no attempt to salvage any part of the animals. Anyone who intentionally abandons an edible portion of game or fails to dispose of game in a reasonable and sanitary manner commits wanton waste.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Submit information online at OutdoorNebraska.gov. You can also call the toll-free hotline at 1-800-742-7627.

Reports can be made anonymously.

