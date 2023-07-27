Nebraska takes the stage at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis

Nebraska Football Head Coach Matt Rhule is set to make his debut on the stage at Big Ten...
Nebraska Football Head Coach Matt Rhule is set to make his debut on the stage at Big Ten Football Media Days on Thursday, July 27, 2023.(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Football Head Coach Matt Rhule is set to make his debut on the stage at Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis on Thursday.

The two-day event got underway Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nebraska guard Ethan Piper, quarterback Jeff Sims and linebacker Luke Reimer are scheduled to speak Thursday at 12:45 p.m. CT, followed by Coach Rhule. You can watch their press conference live right here when it begins.

WEDNESDAY: Day 1 coverage of Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way
Red Way dropping flights to Minneapolis, Atlanta and Austin
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Woman accused of embezzling from Lincoln medical clinic indicted on federal charges
LPS Logo
LPS announces new student cellphone policy
One of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be making appearances around eastern Nebraska this week.
Budweiser Clydesdale to make appearances around eastern Nebraska this week

Latest News

Big Ten Football Media Days
Big Ten Media Days underway in Indianapolis
Former Huskers, Mikaela Foecke and Kenize Maloney teach 2 sessions of on-court drills at 2023...
Former Huskers take part in NCA Volleyball Clinics
UNL cancels in-person classes for Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Stadium shot ahead of the 2023 Big 10 Media Days.
Storylines ahead of Nebraska’s trip to 2023 Big Ten Media Days