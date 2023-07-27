Nebraska takes the stage at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Football Head Coach Matt Rhule is set to make his debut on the stage at Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis on Thursday.

The two-day event got underway Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nebraska guard Ethan Piper, quarterback Jeff Sims and linebacker Luke Reimer are scheduled to speak Thursday at 12:45 p.m. CT, followed by Coach Rhule. You can watch their press conference live right here when it begins.

