People’s City Mission tackles heat wave, donations needed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The People’s City Mission is asking the public for assistance as they work to keep people experiencing homelessness safe and hydrated during the heat wave.

As temperatures soar in Nebraska, the Mission said people experiencing homelessness may find navigating the heat wave difficult due to not having a vehicle to drive, having to walk or wait at bus stops when going to work, visiting medical providers or seeking out various government services.

According to the Mission, several of their guests have already experienced heat exhaustion.

The Mission is asking those living on the streets to come back to their facility during the heat wave. They are also providing bottled water to everyone connecting with them.

The community can help by donating cases of bottled water, and making a financial donation to the People’s City Mission.

