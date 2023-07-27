People’s City Mission tackles heat wave, donations needed

Donations will go towards keeping their guests safe and hydrated
The People's City Mission
The People's City Mission(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The People’s City Mission is asking the public for assistance as they work to keep people experiencing homelessness safe and hydrated during the heat wave.

As temperatures soar in Nebraska, the Mission said people experiencing homelessness may find navigating the heat wave difficult due to not having a vehicle to drive, having to walk or wait at bus stops when going to work, visiting medical providers or seeking out various government services.

According to the Mission, several of their guests have already experienced heat exhaustion.

The Mission is asking those living on the streets to come back to their facility during the heat wave. They are also providing bottled water to everyone connecting with them.

The community can help by donating cases of bottled water, and making a financial donation to the People’s City Mission.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way
Red Way dropping flights to Minneapolis, Atlanta and Austin
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Woman accused of embezzling from Lincoln medical clinic indicted on federal charges
LPS Logo
LPS announces new student cellphone policy
One of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be making appearances around eastern Nebraska this week.
Budweiser Clydesdale to make appearances around eastern Nebraska this week

Latest News

Davonte Hazel
Lincoln man accused of recording himself having sex with teen sentenced to prison
City of Lincoln to host Family swim nights
Lincoln motorcyclist killed while heading to Poker Run in Council Bluffs
Irrigation customers are worried about a proposed merger of two power districts.
Central board to vote on power district merger Friday