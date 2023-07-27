Red Teams takes NCA All-Star Softball Game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Softball Game featuring recent High School graduates had the red Team defeat the Blue Team 4 to 2. The game took place at Bowlin Stadium.

Taylor Coleman, a recent Lincoln Southwest grad, went 2-3 at the plate in the game.

This is the final NCA All-Star game of the week, and the first game in which the red team wins. In both basketball games and the volleyball All-Star game, the blue team won.

