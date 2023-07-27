Red Teams takes NCA All-Star Softball Game

Red team defeats Blue team in 2023 NCA All-Star Softball game.
Red team defeats Blue team in 2023 NCA All-Star Softball game.(KOLN-TV)
By Chase Matteson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Softball Game featuring recent High School graduates had the red Team defeat the Blue Team 4 to 2. The game took place at Bowlin Stadium.

Taylor Coleman, a recent Lincoln Southwest grad, went 2-3 at the plate in the game.

This is the final NCA All-Star game of the week, and the first game in which the red team wins. In both basketball games and the volleyball All-Star game, the blue team won.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way
Red Way dropping flights to Minneapolis, Atlanta and Austin
One of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be making appearances around eastern Nebraska this week.
Budweiser Clydesdale to make appearances around eastern Nebraska this week
LPS Logo
LPS announces new student cellphone policy
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The family of a Lincoln man arrested on charges of child sex crimes after impersonating a high...
Parents of Lincoln man accused of impersonating student speak to their congregation

Latest News

Former Huskers, Mikaela Foecke and Kenize Maloney teach 2 sessions of on-court drills at 2023...
Former Huskers take part in NCA Volleyball Clinics
Former Husker Volleyball Stars coach NCA Clinic
Northwestern Interim Head Coach David Braun comments on hazing allegations
N REPORT: Kevin Sjuts talks about day 1 of Big 10 Media Days