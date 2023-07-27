War-Torn: Stories from Ukraine - Ukrainian pastor network provides refugees with shelter, aid

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deep into the frigid Ukrainian winter, Pastor Sasha Volyanyk went to sleep while the threat of all-out war with Russia was still distant, remote. He woke to a phone call he’ll never forget.

“A friend of mine called me at like six in the morning from Romania and he said the war is started,” Volyanyk said.

All across Ukraine, the bombs started falling and tanks started rolling, forcing millions of people from their life-long homes.

“We had one family, they came with a two day old child,” Volyanyk said. “So basically, she had a birth in the hospital, and already, there were explosions happening. So fifteen minutes after she give the birth to the child, they just got the baby and went to the car and took off.”

Ternopil, situated in western Ukraine, is far from the front lines. But the war reaches the city in different ways, with the mass movement of refugees that caught the network of pastors and aid organizations off guard.

“We had no clue what we were doing,” Volyanyk said. “We had no idea what to do and how to do it. We didn’t have any resources to do it.”

Yet, through a mixture of personal sacrifice, teamwork and what Sasha chalked up to divine providence, the network prepared food and housing for the waves of civilians.

“In two hours, we managed to open up 23 refugee centers,” he said.

The refugee centers included churches with pews and chairs pulled out to fit dozens of bedrolls.

While Ternopil is usually safe, two air raid sirens sounded through the city during my conversation with Volyanyk. And just days before I arrived, a missile slammed into a warehouse about a football field away from a key aid depot for the pastors.

Volyanyk said the initial burst of enthusiasm and support has ebbed but the team is still hard at work evacuating those trapped by the war and providing tiny homes for a more long-term solution to housing.

“It has nothing to do with a sprint,” he said. “It’s a marathon.”

A marathon he and other pastors said they’re ready to run until the day they’re no longer needed.

“You have your piece of puzzle, and you put that into the picture,” Volyanyk said.

