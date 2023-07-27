War-Torn: Stories from Ukraine - Ukrainian pastor network provides refugees with shelter, aid

A team of pastors in Ternopil rapidly responded to the war by bringing aid and shelter to refugees fleeing through the city.
By John Grinvalds
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deep into the frigid Ukrainian winter, Pastor Sasha Volyanyk went to sleep while the threat of all-out war with Russia was still distant, remote. He woke to a phone call he’ll never forget.

“A friend of mine called me at like six in the morning from Romania and he said the war is started,” Volyanyk said.

All across Ukraine, the bombs started falling and tanks started rolling, forcing millions of people from their life-long homes.

“We had one family, they came with a two day old child,” Volyanyk said. “So basically, she had a birth in the hospital, and already, there were explosions happening. So fifteen minutes after she give the birth to the child, they just got the baby and went to the car and took off.”

Ternopil, situated in western Ukraine, is far from the front lines. But the war reaches the city in different ways, with the mass movement of refugees that caught the network of pastors and aid organizations off guard.

“We had no clue what we were doing,” Volyanyk said. “We had no idea what to do and how to do it. We didn’t have any resources to do it.”

Yet, through a mixture of personal sacrifice, teamwork and what Sasha chalked up to divine providence, the network prepared food and housing for the waves of civilians.

“In two hours, we managed to open up 23 refugee centers,” he said.

The refugee centers included churches with pews and chairs pulled out to fit dozens of bedrolls.

While Ternopil is usually safe, two air raid sirens sounded through the city during my conversation with Volyanyk. And just days before I arrived, a missile slammed into a warehouse about a football field away from a key aid depot for the pastors.

Volyanyk said the initial burst of enthusiasm and support has ebbed but the team is still hard at work evacuating those trapped by the war and providing tiny homes for a more long-term solution to housing.

“It has nothing to do with a sprint,” he said. “It’s a marathon.”

A marathon he and other pastors said they’re ready to run until the day they’re no longer needed.

“You have your piece of puzzle, and you put that into the picture,” Volyanyk said.

War-Torn: Stories from Ukraine
Nebraska state senator travels back to Ukraine
War-Torn: Stories from Ukraine - Shelter and aid depot bombed
War-Torn: Stories from Ukraine - Gardening in the ruins

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way
Red Way dropping flights to Minneapolis, Atlanta and Austin
One of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be making appearances around eastern Nebraska this week.
Budweiser Clydesdale to make appearances around eastern Nebraska this week
LPS Logo
LPS announces new student cellphone policy
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The family of a Lincoln man arrested on charges of child sex crimes after impersonating a high...
Parents of Lincoln man accused of impersonating student speak to their congregation

Latest News

Kevin Sjuts goes 1-on-1 with CBS's Gary Danielson
Ukrainian aid organizations
Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday Forecast: Remaining Hot and Humid
Pillen Touts New Education Fund
Mixed feelings ahead of new school year and new funding