Weather Alert Day: Dangerous heat continues for Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve got one more day of extremely hot and sticky conditions... the streak comes to an end thanks to a cold front! Cooler conditions are back on Saturday but the humidity remains.

The streak of extremely hot and dangerous conditions comes to an end on Friday... but it’ll will go out with a bang. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings continue until Friday evening. Heat Index Values could be as hot as 112 degrees. Please stay safe, cool and hydrated. Actual air temperatures will be back up into the mid 90s and triple digits. Winds will continue to be light between 5 to 10 mph but we could have some gusts to 20 mph at times.

Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning in effect until Friday evening (KOLN)

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

In terms of the sky cover and storm chances... Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and mid-evening rain and storm chances. The chance for rain & storms will fire up with a cold front in the southeastern half of the state. Rain & storm chances will move southeastward through the evening and into the overnight hours. A few storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall possible, mainly for areas along and north of the I-80 corridor.

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the evening for areas along and north of I-80. (KOLN)

Some rain & storm activity may linger into Friday night but skies should clear and be dry by Saturday morning. Low temperatures fall to the 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

A REFRESHING day with much cooler temperatures will be in the forecast for Saturday... thank you cold front! High temperatures will be in the 80s and lower 90s... a welcomed change. However, dew points will still be in the sticky range. It’ll be a mostly sunny day with a few passing clouds, plus we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in northwest & north central areas. (KOLN)

The 80s will round out our weekend and be with us for the start of next week. Temperatures will rebound to the 90s by Tuesday and remain through Thursday. Overall, the best chance for precipitation will be on Friday but a small chance is possible each day.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

