Weather Alert Day: Dangerous heat continues for Friday

KOLN Weather Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve got one more day of extremely hot and sticky conditions... the streak comes to an end thanks to a cold front! Cooler conditions are back on Saturday but the humidity remains.

The streak of extremely hot and dangerous conditions comes to an end on Friday... but it’ll will go out with a bang. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings continue until Friday evening. Heat Index Values could be as hot as 112 degrees. Please stay safe, cool and hydrated. Actual air temperatures will be back up into the mid 90s and triple digits. Winds will continue to be light between 5 to 10 mph but we could have some gusts to 20 mph at times.

Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning in effect until Friday evening
Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning in effect until Friday evening(KOLN)
Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

In terms of the sky cover and storm chances... Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and mid-evening rain and storm chances. The chance for rain & storms will fire up with a cold front in the southeastern half of the state. Rain & storm chances will move southeastward through the evening and into the overnight hours. A few storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall possible, mainly for areas along and north of the I-80 corridor.

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the evening for areas along and north of I-80.
Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the evening for areas along and north of I-80.(KOLN)

Some rain & storm activity may linger into Friday night but skies should clear and be dry by Saturday morning. Low temperatures fall to the 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday Morning Lows
Saturday Morning Lows(KOLN)

A REFRESHING day with much cooler temperatures will be in the forecast for Saturday... thank you cold front! High temperatures will be in the 80s and lower 90s... a welcomed change. However, dew points will still be in the sticky range. It’ll be a mostly sunny day with a few passing clouds, plus we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Isolated strong to severe storms possible in northwest & north central areas.
Isolated strong to severe storms possible in northwest & north central areas.(KOLN)

The 80s will round out our weekend and be with us for the start of next week. Temperatures will rebound to the 90s by Tuesday and remain through Thursday. Overall, the best chance for precipitation will be on Friday but a small chance is possible each day.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way
Red Way dropping flights to Minneapolis, Atlanta and Austin
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Woman accused of embezzling from Lincoln medical clinic indicted on federal charges
LPS Logo
LPS announces new student cellphone policy
One of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be making appearances around eastern Nebraska this week.
Budweiser Clydesdale to make appearances around eastern Nebraska this week

Latest News

KOLN Weather Forecast
KOLN Weather Forecast
Excessive Heat Warning for southcentral and southeastern Nebraska through Friday.
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous heat and humidity through Friday
Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Thursday Afternoon Forecast
1011 Thursday First Look Forecast 27 Jul 2023 04 53 28AM
1011 Thursday First Look Forecast 27 Jul 2023 04 53 28AM