Weather Alert Day: Dangerous heat and humidity through Friday

1011 Thursday First Look Forecast 27 Jul 2023 04 53 28AM
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and humid conditions continue through Friday for most of Nebraska. Temperatures will be around 100 degrees over the next couple of days with heat index numbers from 105 to 113. Isolated thunderstorm will also be possible Thursday into the weekend. Cooler temperatures are expected for the weekend.

Excessive heat warning for parts of south central and southeastern Nebraska Thursday and Friday. Heat advisory remains in effect until Friday evening for most of central and eastern Nebraska. Heat indices in the warning area could exceed 110 Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Becoming mostly sunny, hot and humid Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to around 103 degrees with heat indices from 103 to 113. South breeze 10 to 15 mph.

Forecast heat index at 5 PM Thursday.

Overnight low temperatures will drop to the upper 60s to upper 70s. Isolated thunderstorms possible.

Another hot and humid day on Friday with temperatures again around 100 degrees in central and southern Nebraska. A bit cooler for northern Nebraska. Isolated thunderstorms possible.

