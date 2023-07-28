Belmont Pool closed until further notice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Parks and Rec announced Friday the Belmont Pool in northwest Lincoln has closed until further notice for emergency maintenance. The reopening date has not yet been determined.

They also want to remind residents that Ballard Pool located in the Havelock neighborhood in northeast Lincoln will be closed Saturday and Sunday for repairs.

All pools are open daily from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Locations are as follows:

Star City Shores Aquatic Center

4375 S. 33rd Court, 402-441-6670

University Place Aquatic Center

2000 N. 48th, 402-441-7834

Highlands Aquatic Center

5511 NW. 12th, 402-441-7800

Neighborhood pools

Arnold Pool, 4000 NW. 46th Street, 402-441-7829

Ballard Pool, 3901 N. 66th Street, 402-441-7898

Belmont Pool, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826

Eden Pool, 4400 Antelope Creek, 402-441-7827

Irvingdale Pool, 1900 Van Dorn Street, 402-441-7828

Woods Pool, 33rd and “J” streets, 402-441-7782

Parks and Recreation programming information is available at lincoln.ne.gov/pools.

