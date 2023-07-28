Belmont Pool closed until further notice

STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background
STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background(Source: Public Domain Pictures)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Parks and Rec announced Friday the Belmont Pool in northwest Lincoln has closed until further notice for emergency maintenance. The reopening date has not yet been determined.

They also want to remind residents that Ballard Pool located in the Havelock neighborhood in northeast Lincoln will be closed Saturday and Sunday for repairs.

All pools are open daily from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Locations are as follows:

Star City Shores Aquatic Center

  • 4375 S. 33rd Court, 402-441-6670

University Place Aquatic Center

  • 2000 N. 48th, 402-441-7834

Highlands Aquatic Center

  • 5511 NW. 12th, 402-441-7800

Neighborhood pools

  • Arnold Pool, 4000 NW. 46th Street, 402-441-7829
  • Ballard Pool, 3901 N. 66th Street, 402-441-7898
  • Belmont Pool, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826
  • Eden Pool, 4400 Antelope Creek, 402-441-7827
  • Irvingdale Pool, 1900 Van Dorn Street, 402-441-7828
  • Woods Pool, 33rd and “J” streets, 402-441-7782

Parks and Recreation programming information is available at lincoln.ne.gov/pools.

