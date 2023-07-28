City extends public water recreation hours during heat warning

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Due to the excessive heat warning issued for Lincoln on Friday, the City will offer extended hours and reduced fees at several public water recreation areas.

A National Weather Service excessive heat warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday. Heat index values up to 115 degrees are expected. An excessive heat warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures (heat index of 105 degrees or above) will create life-threatening conditions.

City service changes include:

The Trago Park Sprayground, 22nd and “U” streets will remain open until 9 p.m.

Belmont Pool, 1201 Manatt St., will offer free swimming from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Woods Memorial Pool, 3200 “J” St., will offer half-price admission to the sprayground. Ages up to 2: free, ages 3 to 17: $2.10, ages 18 and over: $2.75. Due to a swim meet, there is no Family Swim Night event at Woods Pool on July 28. The Family Swim Night for July 28 at Arnold Heights Pool, 4000 NW. 46th St., for July 28 will continue as scheduled.

Those without air conditioning can cool off during regular hours at recreation centers, libraries, and senior centers as well as other public locations such as theaters and shopping malls. Residents are reminded that pool hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the 2023 season.

City libraries close at 6 p.m. Friday. City recreation and community center hours for Friday are as follows:

Air Park Community Center, 4900 Mike Scholl St., – 8 p.m.

Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St. – 5:30 p.m.

Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell – 5:30 p.m.

Easterday Recreation Center, 6130 Adams St. – 4:30 p.m.

F Street Recreation Center, 1225 F St. – 8 p.m.

Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn St. – 6 p.m.

Aging Partners has a limited number of fans for distribution on a first-come-first-served basis to adults age 60 and older. The fans are available by calling 402-441-8815, and no financial screening is required. The program accepts fan donations at the Aging Partners office, 600 S. 70th St.

The heat and high humidity create a dangerous situation that can cause heat illnesses. The heat index is a more accurate measure of how hot it really feels when the humidity is added to the actual air temperature. Information is available on local weather, the heat index and safety precautions at the NWS website at weather.gov.

Health officials say children are more at risk from high temperatures because their bodies are less able to adapt to heat. They produce more heat with activity, sweat less and are less likely to rest or get a drink when they are active. Others at risk include older adults, those with chronic diseases, those who are overweight and those using certain medications or alcohol.

Both air temperature and humidity affect the body’s ability to cool itself during hot weather. Heat stress occurs when sweating isn’t enough to cool the body, causing a person’s body temperature to rise rapidly. Heat stress symptoms include clammy, sweaty skin; light-headedness; weakness; and nausea. Heat-related illnesses include sunburn, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and the most severe form requires immediate medical attention. More health information can be found at the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hot weather precautions include the following:

Drink plenty of non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated fluids, especially during physical activity.

Avoid heavy meals and hot foods, which add heat to your body.

Monitor infants and children for fluid intake, and dress them in cool, loose-fitting clothing.

Check on relatives, neighbors and friends who may be at risk.

Never leave children or pets in parked cars. Even with the windows open, temperatures can reach dangerous levels in only a few minutes. Look before you lock the vehicle.

Make sure pets and livestock that live outdoors have plenty of fresh, cool water and shade. Pets should be brought indoors if possible.

Those who do need to be outside are advised to wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, sunglasses, sunscreen (SPF of 30 or more) and a hat. Plan activities to avoid being outside between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Rest frequently in shaded areas and stay hydrated. Stop activity and get into a cool area if you become lightheaded, confused, weak or faint. Extreme heat can be a concern to healthy people as well, including children participating in outdoor activities such as summer camps and athletic events and practices.

Information on regular and extended hours at City pools is available at lincoln.ne.gov/pools. Visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov for information on other facilities.

If you see a pet in a hot car or outside without shade or water for an extended period of time, call Animal Control at 402-441-7900. More information on protecting pets–including the brochure and video “Too Hot for Spot”– is available at lincoln.ne.gov/animalcontrol.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.