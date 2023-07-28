Colorado set to rejoin Big 12 Conference

The program confirmed their exit from the Pac-12 in a statement Thursday.
By Chase Matteson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Colorado athletics have announced a departure from the Pac-12 conference to rejoin the Big 12. The Buffs left the Big 12 in 2011.

The school released a statement today regarding the move stating: “After careful thought and consideration, it was determined that a switch in conference would give CU Boulder the stability, resources, and exposure necessary for long-term future success in a college athletics environment that is constantly evolving,” Joint Statement from Chancellor Philip DiStefano and Athletic Director Rick George.

Nebraska Football plays Colorado on the road on Sept. 9, 2023. The Huskers are also currently scheduled to host Colorado in 2024.

