Events happening in and around Lincoln this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in or around the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

HICKMAN HAY DAYS

5pm Fri., All day Sat.; Items for purchase

Neon: Let’s Glow! It’s Hickman Hay Days 2023. Bring the whole family and join them for fun events throughout the weekend. There will be a color run, pancake feed, games, a parade, goat yoga, park activities, a cornhole tournament, street dance and more! Visit their website for a full listing of events and times. This event is in Hickman, NE. For more information visit www.hickmanareachamber.org/hickman-hay-days-2023.

DATE NIGHT/PARTNER PAINT - SUNSET TREES

7pm Fri.; $35, Items for purchase

Paint this scene across one canvas or bring a partner and paint it across two canvases! Their classes are designed to be easy, enjoyable and educational, ensuring you have a great time while learning about painting. No previous skill is necessary as their instructors will guide you throughout the process. This event is at Corky Canvas, located at 3700 S. 9th Street. For more information call (402) 421-6731 or visit https://corkycanvas.com/lincoln/.

MOVIES IN THE PARK PRESENTS MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU

8:45-9pm (depending on the sunset) Movie starts Fri.; Free event

Grab your blanket or a chair and come out for a free, family friendly movie in the park. This week’s movie is Minions: The Rise of Gru. In the 1970s, 12-year-old Gru schemes and plots (with the help of the Minions) to become a member of the Vicious 6, an infamous group of supervillains. Chaos, adventure and hilarity ensue after he manages to steal a valuable object from their headquarters. This event is at Belmont Recreation Center, located at 1234 Judson Street. For more information visit www.lincoln.ne.gov/party.

READY, SET, MAKE!

10am-12pm Sat.; $15 per child/youth (advanced registration is preferred)

Come to the LUX Center for the Arts for their new program designed especially for children and youth! Activities will be provided for young artists ages 5-12 years old and their adult caregivers. Two LUX Teaching Artists will provide instruction and inspiration as children express themselves creatively with the materials provided. This event is at LUX Center for the Arts, located at 2601 N. 48th Street. For more information call (402) 466-8692 or visit www.luxcenter.org.

MIKE SEMRAD & THE RIVERHAWKS

7pm Sat.; $5 Cover charge per person, Items for purchase

Spend an evening enjoying outdoor music in a beautiful vineyard setting! Mike Semrad & The Riverhawks are an American, Nebraska-based Rock N° Roll Soul band. Their shows consist of likeminded covers and originals that span five decades, with influences ranging from Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and The Everly Brothers to the sweet soul sounds of Sam Cooke, Delbert McClinton, The Mavericks and more. Golden Goat Pizza will be the food vendor onsite. This event is at Deer Springs Winery, located at 16255 Adams Street. For more information call (402) 327-8738 or visit www.deerspringswinery.com/events.

