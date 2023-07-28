GI kidnapping suspect incompetent for trial

Previously tied to Taylor Swift stalking incident
Taylor Swift stalker wanted in Grand Island
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Colorado man suspected in a Grand Island kidnapping case is being held at the Lincoln Regional Center after a judge decided he was incompetent to stand trial.

Julius Sandrock, 43, Broomfield, Colo., is charged in Hall County with felony attempted kidnapping and misdemeanor assault. Court records show a judge ordered a mental fitness evaluation earlier this summer. After the judge reviewed the results of the evaluation, he ruled Sandrock incompetent.

But the judge also ruled that there was a good chance that Sandrock would eventually be made competent to stand trial. A hearing on his status is scheduled Aug. 16. Meanwhile he’s being held on $1 million bond.

Court records indicate that Sandrock is accused of trying to kidnap a 17-year-old boy at a Pump and Pantry convenience store on South Locust Street on Oct. 24, 2022. The victim said Sandrock tried to grab him around the neck, but he was able to get away. The victim also told police that Sandrock hit him in the face. Sandrock then drove away, but was spotted an hour later at a Shelton store where he bought rubbing alcohol and latex gloves.

Prosecutors filed charges against Sandrock in March of this year.

Hall County court records also indicate that Sandrock was cited for assault in San Francisco in November of last year.

The Associated Press reported that Sandrock was arrested in 2018 outside the Beverly Hills home of pop star Taylor Swift. At the time he was reported to be wearing a mask and rubber gloves and carried a knife, rope and ammunition. Swift later obtained a restraining order against Sandrock.

If convicted on the attempted kidnapping charge in Hall County, Sandrock could get up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln motorcyclist killed while heading to Poker Run in Council Bluffs
Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people...
Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours
Nebraska Football Head Coach Matt Rhule is set to make his debut on the stage at Big Ten...
Nebraska takes the stage at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis
Taylor Bradley, 27, was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.
Lincoln double murder case stalled, suspect awaiting mental health treatment
Davonte Hazel
Lincoln man accused of recording himself having sex with teen sentenced to prison

Latest News

LPD cruiser
Man assaulted and robbed while riding bike in northeast Lincoln, police say
The People's City Mission
People’s City Mission tackles heat wave, donations needed
He has been sentenced to 24-36 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced for felony child abuse
Officials found him in a ditch near CB along I-80.
Lincoln man dies in motorcycle crash