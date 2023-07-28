High water temperatures causing fish die-offs

(KOLNKGIN)
By Shawna Richter-Ryerson, Public Information Officer, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Game and Parks biologists are investigating the extent of a fish die-off along the Platte and Loup rivers near Columbus and downstream, as well as along the Loup Power Canal.

Multiple species of dead fish were documented along the waterways July 28, but more are expected to perish as hot and dry conditions persist and water levels decline.

Extreme heat has led to water temperatures measuring over 90 degrees in shallow stretches of these rivers in recent days and is the likely cause of the die-offs.

It is hoped cooler temperatures in the forecast will reduce additional effects.

