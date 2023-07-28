‘Horrible conditions’: Nearly 30 dogs found dead in freezers; dog rescue owner charged

Authorities say they found multiple dogs living in deplorable conditions inside a rescue in Ohio.
Authorities say they found multiple dogs living in deplorable conditions inside a rescue in Ohio.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (Gray News) - The owner of a dog rescue in Ohio is facing multiple charges after deputies found animals in unlivable conditions.

Authorities said deputy dog wardens were called to two properties in Butler County regarding a complaint this week.

The team found at least 30 deceased dogs on the properties along with about 90 living animals in “the most horrible conditions they have ever seen.”

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Rhonda Murphy, the owner of the properties, was operating a rescue under the name Helping Hands for Furry Paws.

When deputies and investigators searched the structures, multiple dogs’ bodies were found in refrigerators and freezers, with some of the coolers not working.

Other deceased canines were also found on the property, including puppies.

According to investigators, a garage housed about 25 living dogs, but they were kept in cages, some together, with no air conditioning or ventilation in the room. Temperatures were measured to be about 89 degrees inside.

Numerous animals were found without access to food or water, including a mother dog and her eight puppies.

Deputies said the odor was so strong that it burned their eyes and took away their breath as they checked the property.

Additionally, 11 more dogs were found in the main house living in the same deplorable conditions as others found on the property.

“Conditions were so horrendous that dog wardens had to leave the structure numerous times to catch their breath,” the sheriff’s office said.

All dogs were seized from the properties.

Authorities said Murphy is facing dozens of misdemeanor and felony charges that include neglect and cruelty to animals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln motorcyclist killed while heading to Poker Run in Council Bluffs
Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people...
Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours
Nebraska Football Head Coach Matt Rhule is set to make his debut on the stage at Big Ten...
Nebraska takes the stage at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis
Taylor Bradley, 27, was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.
Lincoln double murder case stalled, suspect awaiting mental health treatment
Davonte Hazel
Lincoln man accused of recording himself having sex with teen sentenced to prison

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
Biden openly acknowledges 7th grandchild, the daughter of son Hunter and an Arkansas woman
Bob Wager
Nebraska tight ends coach resigns following DUI citation
A heat wave could get even worse in the coming days as temperatures soar.
Extreme heat moves east where many will see their hottest days of the year
In this undated photo released by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is Mark Mechikoff. A...
Bay Area man fatally stabbed woman and posted video of it on Facebook, police say
STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background
Belmont Pool closed until further notice