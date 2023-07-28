Hunter sentenced and fined for hunting without permit, unlawfully transporting wildlife

The hunter was found in violation of the Lacey Act.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was sentenced Friday in federal court to probation and thousands in fines for unlawfully transporting wildlife in western Nebraska in 2019.

According to officials, 50-year-old Michael Ban of Colorado, was sentenced to two years’ probation for unlawful transportation of wildlife in interstate commerce and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $4,000 in restitution. Additionally, he is not allowed to hunt, fish, trap, provide guiding or outfitting services, or assist or be present with anyone engaged in those activities for one year.

In September 2019, Ban traveled to Noble Outdoors in Lincoln County to hunt mule deer during the archery season, according to a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr. During the hunt, Ban unlawfully shot a mule deer without a valid deer permit and during closed season hours. He took a taxidermy shoulder mount including parts of the unlawfully taken trophy deer back to his Colorado home.

Ban purchased a Nebraska Non-resident Archery Deer Permit the next day to try to hide the fact that the deer was taken without a permit, the press release said.

In Nebraska, all hunters are required to possess a valid permit and habitat stamp before hunting or taking mule deer and are authorized to hunt only during the legal shooting hours from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset, according to state law.

Ban’s sentencing is a part of on ongoing prosecution of numerous defendants related to violations committed by Noble Outdoors and its owner, associates, and clients between 2015 and 2021.

So far, 17 defendants have been sentenced and ordered to pay more than $65,000 in fines and restitution for state and federal violations related to the interstate transport of unlawfully taken wildlife, shooting deer from the road; taking deer and pronghorn without a valid permit, taking deer with a firearm during archery season, taking deer during night-time closed season hours; dumping carcasses in waters of the state; hunting without permission; and improperly checking or registering big game.

