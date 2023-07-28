InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 25

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 25
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 25(INVESTIGATETV)
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Sextortion, a form of sexual assault, is on the rise, impacting youth across the nation. Scammers, often posing as peers, coerce victims to share explicit images and threaten to make them public unless given something, like money or gifts. The problem is challenging to prosecute due to involvement from international criminals, and various agencies’ reported cases differ significantly, highlighting the need for uniform protective laws and resources. Caresse Jackman takes an in-depth look into this emerging cybercrime. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Sextortion Part 1: It’s a new form of sexual assault and experts tell us it’s impacting our nation’s youth. The crime is called Sextortion, or the act of threatening to share nude or explicit images unless the victim gives the person something – often money or gift cards. According to the Department of Homeland Security, cases affecting young children, teens and adults have increased exponentially in the past two years. In fact, Homeland Security Investigations received over 3,000 sextortion tips in fiscal year 2022. Typically, the scammers pose as a person the same age who wants to start a relationship or is offering something free in exchange. The scammer may claim to already have an incriminating photo or video, or, may record the victim without their knowledge. The scammer then threatens to share the images online unless they provide payment. In this story we look the problem taking hold across the nation, speak to the FBI and Homeland Security about the difficulties with catching/prosecuting these cases that often have international criminals behind them – and talk to a woman who was a victim.

Sextortion Part 2: Multiple agencies have reported zero sextortion cases when we asked for numbers, which other task forces say cannot possibly be true. The Seattle area task force is giving InvestigateTV access to their investigations unit to show how detectives work on these complicated cyber cases online. We dive into the practical issue that not all states have the same protective laws or resources to handle these types of cases. In this story, we also speak to a father whose teenage son killed himself after being a victim of sextortion about the importance of investigating these cases – and keeping up with them. Plus – we look at a federal proposal to crack down on sextortion.

Jordan Demay’s Legacy: Sextortion suspects are rarely caught. Most are abroad, complicating jurisdictions and cyber trails. But this year there was a landmark case. FBI agents traveled to Nigeria and worked with law enforcement there to make three arrests. Those men now face extradition, charged with the death of 17-year-old Jordan Demay in Marquette, Michigan. Elizabeth Peterson spoke with Jordan’s mother around what would have been his 19th birthday.

Watching Your Wallet – Identity Theft: If you’ve struggled to tell the difference between a scam and a legitimate company, you’re not alone. Experts say identity thieves are using advanced techniques to convince people to share their personal information. In this Watching Your Wallet, Consumer Investigator Caresse Jackman shares key findings from a recent Identity Theft Resource Center report and what you should do to protect your information.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln motorcyclist killed while heading to Poker Run in Council Bluffs
Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people...
Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours
Nebraska Football Head Coach Matt Rhule is set to make his debut on the stage at Big Ten...
Nebraska takes the stage at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis
Taylor Bradley, 27, was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.
Lincoln double murder case stalled, suspect awaiting mental health treatment
Davonte Hazel
Lincoln man accused of recording himself having sex with teen sentenced to prison

Latest News

City extends public water recreation hours during heat warning
Jered Badberg
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for 2021 sexual assault
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy released a mid-year report Friday on nitrate...
Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy releases report on drinking water
A John Deere combine harvests a field of soybeans during the fall near Denton, Nebraska.
Interim legislative study seeks to determine how much Nebraska land is foreign-owned
North Omahans and their western Nebraska hosts at Imperial’s Art Park in April.
Cross-state exchanges build bonds between North Omaha and southwest Nebraska